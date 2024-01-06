Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PLAY) Up 37.54% From 52-Week Low; YTD Falls -5.91% – Here’s What To Do Now

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)’s traded shares stood at 3.3 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.07. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $50.67, to imply a decrease of -0.76% or -$0.39 in intraday trading. The PLAY share’s 52-week high remains $55.98, putting it -10.48% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.54% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $31.65. The company has a valuation of $2.04B, with an average of 1.04 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 958.85K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (PLAY), translating to a mean rating of 1.33. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PLAY a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.17.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) trade information

After registering a -0.76% downside in the last session, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (PLAY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 54.85 this Friday, 01/05/24, dropping -0.76% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.81%, and 20.87% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -5.91%. Short interest in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) saw shorts transact 4.47 million shares and set a 3.67 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $58.88, implying an increase of 13.94% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $50.00 and $66.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PLAY has been trading -30.25% off suggested target high and 1.32% from its likely low.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (PLAY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (PLAY) shares are 13.74% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 14.34% against 19.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 46.20% this quarter before jumping 30.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 12.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $607.95 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Apr 2024, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $631.99 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -0.36% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 15.63% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.88% annually.

PLAY Dividends

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has its next earnings report out between March 26 and April 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)’s Major holders

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc insiders hold 2.04% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 111.72% of the shares at 114.06% float percentage. In total, 111.72% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Hill Path Capital, LP. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 7.12 million shares (or 17.71% of shares), all amounting to roughly $360.73 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 5.19 million shares, or about 12.91% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $262.8 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and American Century Small Cap Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (PLAY) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 2.32 million shares. This is just over 5.77% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $117.58 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.6 million, or 3.98% of the shares, all valued at about 81.07 million.