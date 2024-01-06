Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CERE) Surged 40.12% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CERE)’s traded shares stood at 2.82 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.55. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $42.26, to imply a decrease of -0.02% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The CERE share’s 52-week high remains $42.87, putting it -1.44% down since that peak but still an impressive 53.64% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $19.59. The company has a valuation of $7.62B, with an average of 1.75 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.54 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (CERE), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CERE a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.58.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CERE) trade information

After registering a -0.02% downside in the last session, Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (CERE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 42.58 this Friday, 01/05/24, dropping -0.02% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.42%, and 18.74% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -0.33%. Short interest in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CERE) saw shorts transact 3.98 million shares and set a 0.85 days time to cover.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (CERE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (CERE) shares are 40.12% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -8.19% against 11.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 1.70% this quarter before jumping 11.90% for the next one.

CERE Dividends

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc has its next earnings report out between February 20 and February 26. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.