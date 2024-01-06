Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) Now Carries A 12-Month Price Target Of $364.00.

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)’s traded shares stood at 2.67 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.14. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $288.93, to imply an increase of 0.99% or $2.83 in intraday trading. The CAT share’s 52-week high remains $299.20, putting it -3.55% down since that peak but still an impressive 29.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $204.04. The company has a valuation of $147.09B, with an average of 2.68 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.19 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Caterpillar Inc. (CAT), translating to a mean rating of 2.46. Of 28 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give CAT a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 13 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 2 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $4.76.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) trade information

After registering a 0.99% upside in the last session, Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 298.23 this Friday, 01/05/24, jumping 0.99% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.68%, and 13.22% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -2.28%. Short interest in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) saw shorts transact 10.34 million shares and set a 3.28 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $271.00, implying a decrease of -6.62% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $175.00 and $364.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CAT has been trading -25.98% off suggested target high and 39.43% from its likely low.

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Caterpillar Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) shares are 17.84% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 48.70% against 38.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 11.50% this quarter before falling -0.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 13.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 16 analysts is $17.12 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $16.15 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $16.6 billion and $15.25 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 3.10% before jumping 5.80% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 58.59% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 49.43% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 12.66% annually.

CAT Dividends

Caterpillar Inc. has its next earnings report out between January 29 and February 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Caterpillar Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 4.97, with the share yield ticking at 1.72% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)’s Major holders

Caterpillar Inc. insiders hold 0.16% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 71.38% of the shares at 71.50% float percentage. In total, 71.38% institutions holds shares in the company.