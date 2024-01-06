Carnival Corp. (NYSE: CCL) Surged -8.98% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL)’s traded shares stood at 34.76 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.59. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $17.33, to imply an increase of 2.85% or $0.48 in intraday trading. The CCL share’s 52-week high remains $19.74, putting it -13.91% down since that peak but still an impressive 51.7% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.37. The company has a valuation of $21.93B, with an average of 34.57 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 30.41 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Carnival Corp. (CCL), translating to a mean rating of 1.92. Of 25 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give CCL a Sell rating. 4 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 14 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.19.

Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL) trade information

After registering a 2.85% upside in the last session, Carnival Corp. (CCL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 18.88 this Friday, 01/05/24, jumping 2.85% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.18%, and 5.03% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -6.53%. Short interest in Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL) saw shorts transact 100.34 million shares and set a 3.32 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $19.10, implying an increase of 9.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7.00 and $25.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CCL has been trading -44.26% off suggested target high and 59.61% from its likely low.

Carnival Corp. (CCL) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 65.50% this quarter before jumping 106.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 14.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $5.4 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending May 2024, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.77 billion.

CCL Dividends

Carnival Corp. has its next earnings report out between March 25 and March 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Carnival Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.04, with the share yield ticking at 0.22% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL)’s Major holders

Carnival Corp. insiders hold 8.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 58.53% of the shares at 63.62% float percentage. In total, 58.53% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 112.6 million shares (or 10.06% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.95 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 63.19 million shares, or about 5.65% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $1.1 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Carnival Corp. (CCL) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 31.33 million shares. This is just over 2.80% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $543.02 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 24.21 million, or 2.16% of the shares, all valued at about 419.48 million.