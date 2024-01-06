Boom Or Bust: What Is Next For Rackspace Technology Inc (NASDAQ: RXT) Stock?

Rackspace Technology Inc (NASDAQ:RXT)’s traded shares stood at 1.12 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.93. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.79, to imply an increase of 1.13% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The RXT share’s 52-week high remains $3.57, putting it -99.44% down since that peak but still an impressive 41.34% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.05. The company has a valuation of $387.37M, with an average of 0.98 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.21 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Rackspace Technology Inc (RXT), translating to a mean rating of 3.43. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give RXT a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $Rocket Companies, Inc..

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Rackspace Technology Inc (NASDAQ:RXT) trade information

After registering a 1.13% upside in the last session, Rackspace Technology Inc (RXT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.0900 this Friday, 01/05/24, jumping 1.13% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.05%, and 31.62% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -10.50%. Short interest in Rackspace Technology Inc (NASDAQ:RXT) saw shorts transact 4.84 million shares and set a 3.76 days time to cover.

Rackspace Technology Inc (RXT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Rackspace Technology Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Rackspace Technology Inc (RXT) shares are -27.38% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -129.63% against 9.70%.

RXT Dividends

Rackspace Technology Inc has its next earnings report out between February 20 and February 26. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Rackspace Technology Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Rackspace Technology Inc (NASDAQ:RXT)’s Major holders

Rackspace Technology Inc insiders hold 4.26% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 92.23% of the shares at 96.33% float percentage. In total, 92.23% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Apollo Management Holdings, L.P.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 129.61 million shares (or 60.03% of shares), all amounting to roughly $352.54 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Legal & General Group PLC with 10.36 million shares, or about 4.80% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $28.18 million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Rackspace Technology Inc (RXT) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 1.95 million shares. This is just over 0.90% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.88 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.91 million, or 0.89% of the shares, all valued at about 5.2 million.