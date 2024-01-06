Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE: BK) Recovered 24.32% From The 52-Week Low, And Now It’s 0.65% YTD – This Is What You Do Now

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)’s traded shares stood at 2.78 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.10. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $52.39, to imply an increase of 0.73% or $0.38 in intraday trading. The BK share’s 52-week high remains $52.58, putting it -0.36% down since that peak but still an impressive 24.32% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $39.65. The company has a valuation of $40.29B, with an average of 2.49 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.58 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (BK), translating to a mean rating of 1.89. Of 18 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give BK a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.12.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) trade information

After registering a 0.73% upside in the last session, Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (BK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 52.76 this Friday, 01/05/24, jumping 0.73% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.33%, and 8.18% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.65%. Short interest in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) saw shorts transact 8.23 million shares and set a 1.72 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $55.91, implying an increase of 6.3% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $49.00 and $68.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BK has been trading -29.8% off suggested target high and 6.47% from its likely low.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (BK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Bank Of New York Mellon Corp share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (BK) shares are 18.05% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 6.10% against -0.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 80.60% this quarter before falling -1.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 6.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $4.29 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.28 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.92 billion and $4.36 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 9.60% before dropping -1.80% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -4.88% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 58.76% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.61% annually.

BK Dividends

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has its next earnings report out on January 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 1.58, with the share yield ticking at 3.02% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)’s Major holders

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp insiders hold 0.12% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 85.05% of the shares at 85.15% float percentage. In total, 85.05% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 70.35 million shares (or 9.03% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.13 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 64.59 million shares, or about 8.29% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $2.88 billion.

We also have Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (BK) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds roughly 37.13 million shares. This is just over 4.77% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.65 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 22.97 million, or 2.95% of the shares, all valued at about 1.02 billion.