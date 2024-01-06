At Current Prices, DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) Worth A Patient Look?

DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)’s traded shares stood at 2.81 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.93. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $54.64, to imply a decrease of -0.60% or -$0.33 in intraday trading. The DOCU share’s 52-week high remains $69.45, putting it -27.1% down since that peak but still an impressive 30.25% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $38.11. The company has a valuation of $11.14B, with an average of 2.97 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.21 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for DocuSign Inc (DOCU), translating to a mean rating of 2.84. Of 25 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 4 analyst(s) give DOCU a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 14 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.64.

DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) trade information

After registering a -0.60% downside in the last session, DocuSign Inc (DOCU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 61.17 this Friday, 01/05/24, dropping -0.60% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.24%, and 18.63% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -8.09%. Short interest in DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) saw shorts transact 6.22 million shares and set a 0.93 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $58.80, implying an increase of 7.07% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $44.00 and $90.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DOCU has been trading -64.71% off suggested target high and 19.47% from its likely low.

DocuSign Inc (DOCU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing DocuSign Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. DocuSign Inc (DOCU) shares are 9.94% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 41.38% against 9.70%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -1.50% this quarter before falling -6.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 9.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 15 analysts is $699.01 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Apr 2024, a total of 13 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $699.91 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -7.59% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 41.66% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.00% annually.

DOCU Dividends

DocuSign Inc has its next earnings report out between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. DocuSign Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)’s Major holders

DocuSign Inc insiders hold 1.09% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 75.63% of the shares at 76.46% float percentage. In total, 75.63% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 20.5 million shares (or 10.09% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.05 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 12.33 million shares, or about 6.07% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $630.17 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the DocuSign Inc (DOCU) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 6.27 million shares. This is just over 3.09% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $320.4 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.19 million, or 3.05% of the shares, all valued at about 316.19 million.