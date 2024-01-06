Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Up 2.5% Since 52-Week Low; YTD Fall -15.19% – Here’s What You Need To Do

Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ)’s traded shares stood at 1.01 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.85. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.40, to imply a decrease of -7.88% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The ARQQ share’s 52-week high remains $4.13, putting it -932.5% down since that peak but still an impressive 2.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.39. The company has a valuation of $65.96M, with an average of 0.64 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 768.21K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Arqit Quantum Inc (ARQQ), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ARQQ a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ) trade information

After registering a -7.88% downside in the last session, Arqit Quantum Inc (ARQQ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4990 this Friday, 01/05/24, dropping -7.88% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -15.19%, and -22.60% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -15.19%. Short interest in Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ) saw shorts transact 2.34 million shares and set a 3.03 days time to cover.

Arqit Quantum Inc (ARQQ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Arqit Quantum Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Arqit Quantum Inc (ARQQ) shares are -66.50% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 78.95% against 9.70%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 2,791.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $20.04 million.

ARQQ Dividends

Arqit Quantum Inc has its next earnings report out on November 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Arqit Quantum Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ)’s Major holders

Arqit Quantum Inc insiders hold 54.62% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 11.99% of the shares at 26.42% float percentage. In total, 11.99% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Evolution Equity Partners II Sarl. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 9.93 million shares (or 6.96% of shares), all amounting to roughly $12.02 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. with 1.73 million shares, or about 1.21% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $2.09 million.

We also have ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Quantum ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Cybersecurity ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Arqit Quantum Inc (ARQQ) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Quantum ETF holds roughly 1.58 million shares. This is just over 1.11% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.91 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.38 million, or 0.97% of the shares, all valued at about 0.82 million.