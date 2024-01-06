Ambev S.A. ADR (NYSE: ABEV) Gain Of 2.15 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Any Trouble To Come?

Ambev S.A. ADR (NYSE:ABEV)’s traded shares stood at 10.09 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.12. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.78, to imply an increase of 0.72% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The ABEV share’s 52-week high remains $3.06, putting it -10.07% down since that peak but still an impressive 17.99% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.28. The company has a valuation of $43.77B, with an average of 6.28 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 10.53 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Ambev S.A. ADR (ABEV), translating to a mean rating of 2.06. Of 18 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give ABEV a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.06.

Ambev S.A. ADR (NYSE:ABEV) trade information

After registering a 0.72% upside in the last session, Ambev S.A. ADR (ABEV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.82 this Friday, 01/05/24, jumping 0.72% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.42%, and 2.15% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -0.71%. Short interest in Ambev S.A. ADR (NYSE:ABEV) saw shorts transact 5.63 million shares and set a 0.69 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $16.44, implying an increase of 83.09% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14.00 and $18.70 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ABEV has been trading -572.66% off suggested target high and -403.6% from its likely low.

Ambev S.A. ADR (ABEV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ambev S.A. ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Ambev S.A. ADR (ABEV) shares are -3.25% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 0.00% against 7.30%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 8.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $4.66 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.98 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.31 billion and $3.95 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 7.90% before jumping 0.70% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 3.85% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 5.26% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 4.80% annually.

ABEV Dividends

Ambev S.A. ADR has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ambev S.A. ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0.16, with the share yield ticking at 5.67% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Ambev S.A. ADR (NYSE:ABEV)’s Major holders

Ambev S.A. ADR insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.78% of the shares at 8.78% float percentage. In total, 8.78% institutions holds shares in the company, led by First Eagle Investment Management, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 311.64 million shares (or 1.98% of shares), all amounting to roughly $991.02 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Harding Loevner LLC with 116.53 million shares, or about 0.74% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $370.56 million.

We also have First Eagle Global Fund and First Eagle Overseas Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ambev S.A. ADR (ABEV) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2023, First Eagle Global Fund holds roughly 149.62 million shares. This is just over 0.95% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $466.81 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 74.79 million, or 0.47% of the shares, all valued at about 233.34 million.