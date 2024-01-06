Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA): What Value Is It And What Can You Do About It

Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA)’s traded shares stood at 7.17 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.50. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $32.13, to imply an increase of 3.21% or $1.0 in intraday trading. The AA share’s 52-week high remains $57.61, putting it -79.3% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.2% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $23.07. The company has a valuation of $5.73B, with an average of 5.63 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.87 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Alcoa Corp (AA), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give AA a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.81.

Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) trade information

After registering a 3.21% upside in the last session, Alcoa Corp (AA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 34.74 this Friday, 01/05/24, jumping 3.21% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.00%, and 27.30% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -5.50%. Short interest in Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) saw shorts transact 12.79 million shares and set a 2.12 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $30.68, implying a decrease of -4.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $23.00 and $45.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AA has been trading -40.06% off suggested target high and 28.42% from its likely low.

Alcoa Corp (AA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Alcoa Corp share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Alcoa Corp (AA) shares are -5.75% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -151.55% against -34.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -15.70% this quarter before jumping 65.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -15.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $2.67 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.61 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.66 billion and $2.73 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 0.10% before dropping -4.20% in the following quarter.

AA Dividends

Alcoa Corp has its next earnings report out between January 16 and January 22. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Alcoa Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0.34, with the share yield ticking at 1.07% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA)’s Major holders

Alcoa Corp insiders hold 0.66% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 83.46% of the shares at 84.01% float percentage. In total, 83.46% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 21.25 million shares (or 11.91% of shares), all amounting to roughly $721.12 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 17.95 million shares, or about 10.06% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $609.07 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Alcoa Corp (AA) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF holds roughly 5.58 million shares. This is just over 3.13% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $162.19 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.57 million, or 3.12% of the shares, all valued at about 189.11 million.