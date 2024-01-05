Why Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPR) Should Be Included On Your Watchlist

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPR)’s traded shares stood at 4.16 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.77. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $31.50, to imply an increase of 4.55% or $1.37 in intraday trading. The SPR share’s 52-week high remains $38.55, putting it -22.38% down since that peak but still an impressive 53.49% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.65. The company has a valuation of $3.65B, with an average of 2.36 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.87 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (SPR), translating to a mean rating of 2.35. Of 20 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SPR a Sell rating. 4 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 10 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.98.

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPR) trade information

After registering a 4.55% upside in the last session, Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (SPR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 32.19 this Thursday, 01/04/24, jumping 4.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.72%, and 12.14% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -0.88%. Short interest in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPR) saw shorts transact 11.09 million shares and set a 3.95 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $31.11, implying a decrease of -1.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $21.00 and $40.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SPR has been trading -26.98% off suggested target high and 33.33% from its likely low.

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (SPR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (SPR) shares are 7.03% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -18.51% against 2.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 167.10% this quarter before jumping 88.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 18.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 16 analysts is $1.75 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.81 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.32 billion and $1.52 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 32.20% before jumping 19.40% in the following quarter.

SPR Dividends

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc has its next earnings report out between February 05 and February 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.