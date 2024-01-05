What Could Change After GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) Gains 6.0% From The High-Point?

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)’s traded shares stood at 0.89 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.12. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.00, to imply an increase of 1.27% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The EAF share’s 52-week high remains $6.74, putting it -237.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 6.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.88. The company has a valuation of $512.34M, with an average of 5.32 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.97 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give EAF a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.13.

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) trade information

After registering a 1.27% upside in the latest session, GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.2800 this Thursday, 01/04/24, jumping 1.27% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.94%, and -24.14% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -8.90%. Short interest in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) saw shorts transact 10.51 million shares and set a 3.52 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.33, implying an increase of 39.94% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $3.00 and $4.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EAF has been trading -100.0% off suggested target high and -50.0% from its likely low.

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing GrafTech International Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) shares are -55.96% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -124.49% against -14.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -176.50% this quarter before falling -350.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -50.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $147.67 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $190.4 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $247.52 million and $138.8 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -40.30% before jumping 37.20% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 123.73% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a -115.78% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -5.87% annually.

EAF Dividends

GrafTech International Ltd. has its next earnings report out between February 01 and February 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. GrafTech International Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.02, with the share yield ticking at 1.13% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)’s Major holders

GrafTech International Ltd. insiders hold 0.18% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 82.80% of the shares at 82.94% float percentage. In total, 82.80% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Brookfield Corp /ON/. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 63.97 million shares (or 24.91% of shares), all amounting to roughly $128.91 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 37.77 million shares, or about 14.71% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $76.11 million.

We also have Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and GMO Climate Change Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2023, Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds roughly 18.29 million shares. This is just over 7.12% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $36.85 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.33 million, or 2.47% of the shares, all valued at about 12.76 million.