This Week’s 18.80% Gain In ABVC BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ: ABVC) Taught Us Something New

ABVC BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:ABVC)’s traded shares stood at 0.55 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.72. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.49, to imply an increase of 5.32% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The ABVC share’s 52-week high remains $18.70, putting it -1155.03% down since that peak but still an impressive 55.03% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.67. The company has a valuation of $11.49M, with an average of 9.59 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.10 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for ABVC BioPharma Inc (ABVC), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ABVC a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

ABVC BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:ABVC) trade information

After registering a 5.32% upside in the latest session, ABVC BioPharma Inc (ABVC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.4500 this Thursday, 01/04/24, jumping 5.32% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 18.80%, and 3.12% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 28.02%. Short interest in ABVC BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:ABVC) saw shorts transact 46920.0 shares and set a 0.02 days time to cover.

ABVC Dividends

ABVC BioPharma Inc has its next earnings report out between March 29 and April 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ABVC BioPharma Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ABVC BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:ABVC)’s Major holders

ABVC BioPharma Inc insiders hold 21.42% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.87% of the shares at 6.19% float percentage. In total, 4.87% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Virtu Financial LLC. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 20265.0 shares (or 0.26% of shares), all amounting to roughly $29485.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 19480.0 shares, or about 0.25% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $28343.0.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ABVC BioPharma Inc (ABVC) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 18321.0 shares. This is just over 0.24% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $26657.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 14489.0, or 0.19% of the shares, all valued at about 21081.0.