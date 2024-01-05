This Is A Time To Invest In Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG)

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG)’s traded shares stood at 7.14 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.68. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.44, to imply an increase of 3.43% or $0.15 in intraday trading. The PLUG share’s 52-week high remains $18.88, putting it -325.23% down since that peak but still an impressive 27.48% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.22. The company has a valuation of $2.69B, with an average of 29.24 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 35.73 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Plug Power Inc (PLUG), translating to a mean rating of 2.42. Of 31 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give PLUG a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 16 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $Pluri Inc.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) trade information

After registering a 3.43% upside in the latest session, Plug Power Inc (PLUG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.85 this Thursday, 01/04/24, jumping 3.43% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.79%, and 4.65% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -1.39%. Short interest in Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) saw shorts transact 158.44 million shares and set a 4.11 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.59, implying an increase of 48.31% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $2.30 and $25.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PLUG has been trading -463.06% off suggested target high and 48.2% from its likely low.

Plug Power Inc (PLUG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Plug Power Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Plug Power Inc (PLUG) shares are -58.18% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -20.00% against 16.60%.

PLUG Dividends

Plug Power Inc has its next earnings report out between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Plug Power Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.