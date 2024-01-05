Swvl Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SWVL) Thursday – Up 78.4% From The Lows, What Happens Next

Swvl Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SWVL)’s traded shares stood at 0.45 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.07. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.87, to imply an increase of 25.31% or $0.58 in intraday trading. The SWVL share’s 52-week high remains $11.64, putting it -305.57% down since that peak but still an impressive 78.4% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.62. The company has a valuation of $19.48M, with an average of 0.1 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 26.15K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SWVL a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Swvl Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SWVL) trade information

After registering a 25.31% upside in the latest session, Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.20 this Thursday, 01/04/24, jumping 25.31% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 122.89%, and 207.19% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 71.46%. Short interest in Swvl Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SWVL) saw shorts transact 32220.0 shares and set a 3.07 days time to cover.

SWVL Dividends

Swvl Holdings Corp has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Swvl Holdings Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Swvl Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SWVL)’s Major holders

Swvl Holdings Corp insiders hold 27.12% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.10% of the shares at 0.14% float percentage. In total, 0.10% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 5733.0 shares (or 0.03% of shares), all amounting to roughly $17370.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Kepos Capital Lp with 1132.0 shares, or about 0.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $3429.0.

We also have Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Tidal Tr II-Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 5907.0 shares. This is just over 0.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $17898.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 144.0, or 0.00% of the shares, all valued at about 436.0.