Stock Of Safe & Green Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SGBX) Dropped By -8.38 Percent Over The Past Month, Is There Room For Downside?

Safe & Green Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SGBX)’s traded shares stood at 0.85 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting -2.72. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.46, to imply a decrease of -0.65% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The SGBX share’s 52-week high remains $1.35, putting it -193.48% down since that peak but still an impressive 30.43% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.32. The company has a valuation of $7.56M, with an average of 97840.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.49 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Safe & Green Holdings Corp (SGBX), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SGBX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.37.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Safe & Green Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SGBX) trade information

After registering a -0.65% downside in the latest session, Safe & Green Holdings Corp (SGBX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.5100 this Thursday, 01/04/24, dropping -0.65% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.34%, and -8.38% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -2.51%. Short interest in Safe & Green Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SGBX) saw shorts transact 0.5 million shares and set a 0.12 days time to cover.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp (SGBX) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -54.20% this quarter before falling -16.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 21.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $11.47 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $13.12 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.1 million and $6.43 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 179.80% before jumping 104.00% in the following quarter.

SGBX Dividends

Safe & Green Holdings Corp has its next earnings report out between March 27 and April 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Safe & Green Holdings Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SGBX)’s Major holders

Safe & Green Holdings Corp insiders hold 37.52% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.61% of the shares at 7.38% float percentage. In total, 4.61% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.31 million shares (or 1.95% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.3 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 0.22 million shares, or about 1.39% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $0.21 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Safe & Green Holdings Corp (SGBX) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.18 million shares. This is just over 1.15% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.17 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.12 million, or 0.78% of the shares, all valued at about 0.12 million.