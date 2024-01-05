Should You Expect Nauticus Robotics Inc (NASDAQ:KITT) To Recover From Its 11.11% Gain From Highs?

Nauticus Robotics Inc (NASDAQ:KITT)’s traded shares stood at 1.21 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.20. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.54, to imply an increase of 7.40% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The KITT share’s 52-week high remains $4.09, putting it -657.41% down since that peak but still an impressive 11.11% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.48. The company has a valuation of $26.87M, with an average of 0.47 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 107.95K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Nauticus Robotics Inc (KITT), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give KITT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.15.

Nauticus Robotics Inc (NASDAQ:KITT) trade information

After registering a 7.40% upside in the last session, Nauticus Robotics Inc (KITT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.7878 this Thursday, 01/04/24, jumping 7.40% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -28.30%, and -53.30% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -20.77%. Short interest in Nauticus Robotics Inc (NASDAQ:KITT) saw shorts transact 0.17 million shares and set a 2.9 days time to cover.

Nauticus Robotics Inc (KITT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Nauticus Robotics Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Nauticus Robotics Inc (KITT) shares are -74.55% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 79.17% against 9.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 21.10% this quarter before jumping 57.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 5.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $5.55 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $10 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.23 million and $2.4 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 71.90% before jumping 316.70% in the following quarter.

KITT Dividends

Nauticus Robotics Inc has its next earnings report out between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Nauticus Robotics Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Nauticus Robotics Inc (NASDAQ:KITT)’s Major holders

Nauticus Robotics Inc insiders hold 55.46% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 12.09% of the shares at 27.14% float percentage. In total, 12.09% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Harvard Management Company, Inc.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.5 million shares (or 1.00% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.03 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 0.17 million shares, or about 0.33% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $0.34 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab U.S. Small Cap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Nauticus Robotics Inc (KITT) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 98330.0 shares. This is just over 0.20% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.2 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 47153.0, or 0.09% of the shares, all valued at about 91948.0.