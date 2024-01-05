Should You Expect Beamr Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:BMR) To Recover From Its 55.17% Gain From Highs?

Beamr Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:BMR)’s traded shares stood at 1.77 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.03, to imply an increase of 20.11% or $0.34 in intraday trading. The BMR share’s 52-week high remains $8.04, putting it -296.06% down since that peak but still an impressive 55.17% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.91. The company has a valuation of $26.15M, with an average of 62860.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 32.85K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Beamr Imaging Ltd (BMR), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BMR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Beamr Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:BMR) trade information

After registering a 20.11% upside in the latest session, Beamr Imaging Ltd (BMR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.2799 this Thursday, 01/04/24, jumping 20.11% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 40.97%, and 59.83% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 39.99%. Short interest in Beamr Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:BMR) saw shorts transact 3640.0 shares and set a 0.15 days time to cover.

BMR Dividends

Beamr Imaging Ltd has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Beamr Imaging Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Beamr Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:BMR)’s Major holders

Beamr Imaging Ltd insiders hold 64.93% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.17% of the shares at 26.16% float percentage. In total, 9.17% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bank of Montreal/Can/. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 10000.0 shares (or 0.08% of shares), all amounting to roughly $28200.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is SignatureFD, LLC with 6000.0 shares, or about 0.05% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $16920.0.