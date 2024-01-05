Should You Expect A Quick Recovery From Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RXRX) After -52.13% Decline From High?

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RXRX)’s traded shares stood at 1.06 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.59. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $11.01, to imply a decrease of -0.90% or -$0.1 in intraday trading. The RXRX share’s 52-week high remains $16.75, putting it -52.13% down since that peak but still an impressive 58.76% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.54. The company has a valuation of $2.38B, with an average of 5.04 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.28 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (RXRX), translating to a mean rating of 2.33. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give RXRX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.45.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RXRX) trade information

After registering a -0.90% downside in the latest session, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (RXRX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.51 this Thursday, 01/04/24, dropping -0.90% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.77%, and 55.07% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 11.66%. Short interest in Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RXRX) saw shorts transact 37.02 million shares and set a 7.03 days time to cover.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (RXRX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (RXRX) shares are 60.50% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -22.79% against 11.80%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -45.20% this quarter before falling -29.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 30.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $20.53 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $12.9 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $13.68 million and $12.13 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 50.10% before jumping 6.30% in the following quarter.

RXRX Dividends

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc has its next earnings report out between February 26 and March 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RXRX)’s Major holders

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc insiders hold 6.05% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 87.81% of the shares at 93.46% float percentage. In total, 87.81% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baillie Gifford and Company. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 24.55 million shares (or 11.79% of shares), all amounting to roughly $268.59 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 15.51 million shares, or about 7.45% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $169.64 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (RXRX) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 8.83 million shares. This is just over 4.24% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $96.58 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.48 million, or 3.59% of the shares, all valued at about 81.87 million.