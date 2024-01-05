Should You Expect A Quick Recovery From Freight Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: FRGT) After -1814.29% Decline From High?

Freight Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FRGT)’s traded shares stood at 1.45 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.86. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.35, to imply a decrease of -4.91% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The FRGT share’s 52-week high remains $6.70, putting it -1814.29% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.25. The company has a valuation of $1.96M, with an average of 2.53 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.05 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Freight Technologies Inc (FRGT), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give FRGT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Freight Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FRGT) trade information

After registering a -4.91% downside in the last session, Freight Technologies Inc (FRGT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3796 this Thursday, 01/04/24, dropping -4.91% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.70%, and 11.81% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 3.12%. Short interest in Freight Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FRGT) saw shorts transact 68270.0 shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Freight Technologies Inc (FRGT) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 2.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $26.4 million.

FRGT Dividends

Freight Technologies Inc has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Freight Technologies Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Freight Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FRGT)’s Major holders

Freight Technologies Inc insiders hold 0.28% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.79% of the shares at 1.80% float percentage. In total, 1.79% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Citadel Advisors Llc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 58187.0 shares (or 0.60% of shares), all amounting to roughly $40026.0.

Going by data provided on May 30, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 761.0 shares. This is just over 0.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $905.0