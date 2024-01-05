Should SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ: SOUN) Rally After -150.49% Drop From High?

SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ:SOUN)’s traded shares stood at 1.6 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.01. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.04, to imply a decrease of -1.04% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The SOUN share’s 52-week high remains $5.11, putting it -150.49% down since that peak but still an impressive 52.45% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.97. The company has a valuation of $503.35M, with an average of 8.43 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.82 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SOUN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.06.

SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ:SOUN) trade information

After registering a -1.04% downside in the latest session, SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.25 this Thursday, 01/04/24, dropping -1.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.59%, and -2.93% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -3.84%. Short interest in SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ:SOUN) saw shorts transact 22.04 million shares and set a 2.4 days time to cover.

SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing SoundHound AI Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN) shares are -43.84% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 49.32% against 7.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 60.00% this quarter before jumping 46.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 50.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $17.95 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $11.96 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $9.5 million and $6.71 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 88.90% before jumping 78.30% in the following quarter.

SOUN Dividends

SoundHound AI Inc has its next earnings report out between January 22 and January 26. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SoundHound AI Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.