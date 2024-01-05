Rocket Lab USA Inc (NASDAQ: RKLB) Stock Has Gained 23.82% Over The Month – Is There Room For Growth?

Rocket Lab USA Inc (NASDAQ:RKLB)’s traded shares stood at 2.29 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.26. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.51, to imply an increase of 0.73% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The RKLB share’s 52-week high remains $8.05, putting it -46.1% down since that peak but still an impressive 34.3% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.62. The company has a valuation of $2.68B, with an average of 13.44 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.55 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Rocket Lab USA Inc (RKLB), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give RKLB a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $RGLB.

Rocket Lab USA Inc (NASDAQ:RKLB) trade information

After registering a 0.73% upside in the latest session, Rocket Lab USA Inc (RKLB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.78 this Thursday, 01/04/24, jumping 0.73% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.84%, and 23.82% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -0.36%. Short interest in Rocket Lab USA Inc (NASDAQ:RKLB) saw shorts transact 21.0 million shares and set a 4.84 days time to cover.

Rocket Lab USA Inc (RKLB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Rocket Lab USA Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Rocket Lab USA Inc (RKLB) shares are -3.84% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -27.59% against 5.30%.

RKLB Dividends

Rocket Lab USA Inc has its next earnings report out on November 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Rocket Lab USA Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Rocket Lab USA Inc (NASDAQ:RKLB)’s Major holders

Rocket Lab USA Inc insiders hold 16.90% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 52.94% of the shares at 63.70% float percentage. In total, 52.94% institutions holds shares in the company, led by VK Services, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 74.75 million shares (or 15.47% of shares), all amounting to roughly $448.52 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Deer Management Co. LLC with 48.88 million shares, or about 10.11% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $293.29 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Rocket Lab USA Inc (RKLB) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 8.06 million shares. This is just over 1.67% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $48.35 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.61 million, or 1.57% of the shares, all valued at about 47.99 million.