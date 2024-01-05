Rent the Runway Inc (NASDAQ: RENT) On Thursday – Up 2.27% From The Lows, What To Expect Moving Forward?

Rent the Runway Inc (NASDAQ:RENT)’s traded shares stood at 1.27 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.02. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.44, to imply a decrease of -7.00% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The RENT share’s 52-week high remains $4.82, putting it -995.45% down since that peak but still an impressive 2.27% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.43. The company has a valuation of $30.37M, with an average of 0.68 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 716.11K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Rent the Runway Inc (RENT), translating to a mean rating of 1.78. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give RENT a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.3.

Rent the Runway Inc (NASDAQ:RENT) trade information

After registering a -7.00% downside in the last session, Rent the Runway Inc (RENT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.6000 this Thursday, 01/04/24, dropping -7.00% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -28.23%, and -29.48% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -17.33%. Short interest in Rent the Runway Inc (NASDAQ:RENT) saw shorts transact 7.57 million shares and set a 7.42 days time to cover.

Rent the Runway Inc (RENT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Rent the Runway Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Rent the Runway Inc (RENT) shares are -76.43% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 23.67% against -8.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 25.00% this quarter before jumping 39.10% for the next one.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $74.28 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Apr 2024, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $76.15 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $75.4 million and $73.19 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -1.50% before jumping 4.00% in the following quarter.

RENT Dividends

Rent the Runway Inc has its next earnings report out on December 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Rent the Runway Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Rent the Runway Inc (NASDAQ:RENT)’s Major holders

Rent the Runway Inc insiders hold 10.59% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 63.00% of the shares at 70.46% float percentage. In total, 63.00% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bain Capital Venture Investors, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 8.18 million shares (or 12.42% of shares), all amounting to roughly $16.19 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Divisar Capital Management LLC with 4.63 million shares, or about 7.04% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $9.17 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Rent the Runway Inc (RENT) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund holds roughly 2.98 million shares. This is just over 4.52% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.9 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.62 million, or 2.46% of the shares, all valued at about 3.2 million.