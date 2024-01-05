Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ: WOOF) -316.23% Away From High, Is Set For A Comeback?

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ:WOOF)’s traded shares stood at 0.49 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.15. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.02, to imply an increase of 4.50% or $0.13 in intraday trading. The WOOF share’s 52-week high remains $12.57, putting it -316.23% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.91% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.63. The company has a valuation of $810.84M, with an average of 5.01 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.53 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (WOOF), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give WOOF a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 10 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.03.

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ:WOOF) trade information

After registering a 4.50% upside in the latest session, Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (WOOF) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.28 this Thursday, 01/04/24, jumping 4.50% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.65%, and -10.39% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -4.43%. Short interest in Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ:WOOF) saw shorts transact 16.78 million shares and set a 2.22 days time to cover.

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (WOOF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (WOOF) shares are -66.81% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -89.33% against 5.20%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -87.00% this quarter before falling -116.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 2.80% compared to the previous financial year.

WOOF Dividends

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc has its next earnings report out between March 20 and March 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ:WOOF)’s Major holders

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc insiders hold 63.99% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 66.25% of the shares at 184.00% float percentage. In total, 66.25% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 59.77 million shares (or 25.91% of shares), all amounting to roughly $181.99 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Mackenzie Financial Corporation with 8.22 million shares, or about 3.56% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $25.04 million.

We also have First Tr Exchg Tr AlphaDEX Fd-FT Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (WOOF) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2023, First Tr Exchg Tr AlphaDEX Fd-FT Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX holds roughly 3.5 million shares. This is just over 1.52% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $10.65 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.12 million, or 1.35% of the shares, all valued at about 9.49 million.