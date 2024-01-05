Oncternal Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCT) Is Worth Considering At $0.37

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCT)’s traded shares stood at 1.15 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.19. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.37, to imply a decrease of -24.49% or -$0.13 in intraday trading. The ONCT share’s 52-week high remains $1.33, putting it -259.46% down since that peak but still an impressive 29.73% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.26. The company has a valuation of $22.09M, with an average of 0.59 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 252.95K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Oncternal Therapeutics Inc (ONCT), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ONCT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.15.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCT) trade information

After registering a -24.49% downside in the last session, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc (ONCT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.5723 this Thursday, 01/04/24, dropping -24.49% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -32.77%, and 8.58% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -30.14%. Short interest in Oncternal Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCT) saw shorts transact 0.24 million shares and set a 0.9 days time to cover.

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc (ONCT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Oncternal Therapeutics Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc (ONCT) shares are 6.78% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 20.24% against 11.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 25.00% this quarter before jumping 10.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -58.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $130k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $150k.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $171k and $203k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -24.00% before dropping -26.10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 41.49% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 20.24% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0.00% annually.

ONCT Dividends

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc has its next earnings report out between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.