Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: OXY) Up Almost 2.18% In One Month, Long Term Looking Good

Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY)’s traded shares stood at 9.35 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.65. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $59.12, to imply a decrease of -2.46% or -$1.49 in intraday trading. The OXY share’s 52-week high remains $67.93, putting it -14.9% down since that peak but still an impressive 6.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $55.12. The company has a valuation of $51.88B, with an average of 8.29 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.93 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY), translating to a mean rating of 2.41. Of 27 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give OXY a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 16 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY) trade information

After registering a -2.46% downside in the last session, Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 61.05 this Thursday, 01/04/24, dropping -2.46% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.15%, and 2.18% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -0.99%. Short interest in Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY) saw shorts transact 50.31 million shares and set a 4.48 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $68.29, implying an increase of 13.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $59.00 and $82.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OXY has been trading -38.7% off suggested target high and 0.2% from its likely low.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Occidental Petroleum Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) shares are 2.62% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -56.47% against -11.10%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -37.90% this quarter before falling -4.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -23.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $7.22 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $7.27 billion.

OXY Dividends

Occidental Petroleum Corp. has its next earnings report out between February 26 and March 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Occidental Petroleum Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.68, with the share yield ticking at 1.16% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY)’s Major holders

Occidental Petroleum Corp. insiders hold 0.28% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 81.27% of the shares at 81.50% float percentage. In total, 81.27% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 224.13 million shares (or 25.33% of shares), all amounting to roughly $13.18 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dodge & Cox Inc with 91.3 million shares, or about 10.32% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $5.37 billion.

We also have Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds roughly 60.77 million shares. This is just over 6.87% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.57 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 20.86 million, or 2.36% of the shares, all valued at about 1.23 billion.