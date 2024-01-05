Nuburu Inc (AMEX: BURU) Stock Dropped -10.36% Over A Month – Any Room To Run?

Nuburu Inc (AMEX:BURU)’s traded shares stood at 0.4 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.06. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.15, to imply a decrease of -9.35% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The BURU share’s 52-week high remains $14.00, putting it -9233.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.13. The company has a valuation of $5.42M, with an average of 2.83 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.06 million shares over the past 3 months.

Nuburu Inc (AMEX:BURU) trade information

After registering a -9.35% downside in the latest session, Nuburu Inc (BURU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2147 this Thursday, 01/04/24, dropping -9.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.26%, and -10.36% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 1.74%. Short interest in Nuburu Inc (AMEX:BURU) saw shorts transact 69920.0 shares and set a 0.13 days time to cover.

BURU Dividends

Nuburu Inc has its next earnings report out between February 19 and February 23. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Nuburu Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Nuburu Inc (AMEX:BURU)’s Major holders

Nuburu Inc insiders hold 73.99% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.73% of the shares at 6.66% float percentage. In total, 1.73% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Periscope Capital Inc. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 0.15 million shares (or 0.42% of shares), all amounting to roughly $23253.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 0.13 million shares, or about 0.38% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $20652.0.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Nuburu Inc (BURU) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.13 million shares. This is just over 0.38% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $20652.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 39277.0, or 0.11% of the shares, all valued at about 6048.0.