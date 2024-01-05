Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Safe and Green Development Corp (NASDAQ:SGD)

Safe and Green Development Corp (NASDAQ:SGD)’s traded shares stood at 32.42 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.08, to imply an increase of 52.94% or $0.72 in intraday trading. The SGD share’s 52-week high remains $10.46, putting it -402.88% down since that peak but still an impressive 81.73% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.38. The company has a valuation of $20.80M, with an average of 96480.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.78 million shares over the past 3 months.

Safe and Green Development Corp (NASDAQ:SGD) trade information

After registering a 52.94% upside in the latest session, Safe and Green Development Corp (SGD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.1600 this Thursday, 01/04/24, jumping 52.94% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 52.94%, and 13.04% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 48.57%. Short interest in Safe and Green Development Corp (NASDAQ:SGD) saw shorts transact 58030.0 shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

SGD Dividends

Safe and Green Development Corp has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Safe and Green Development Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Safe and Green Development Corp (NASDAQ:SGD)’s Major holders

Safe and Green Development Corp insiders hold 80.80% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.31% of the shares at 6.84% float percentage. In total, 1.31% institutions holds shares in the company.