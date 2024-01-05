Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Hitek Global Inc (NASDAQ:HKIT)

Hitek Global Inc (NASDAQ:HKIT)’s traded shares stood at 0.47 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.83, to imply an increase of 5.05% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The HKIT share’s 52-week high remains $39.80, putting it -4695.18% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.51% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.61. The company has a valuation of $12.44M, with an average of 92.04K shares over the past 3 months.

Hitek Global Inc (NASDAQ:HKIT) trade information

After registering a 5.05% upside in the latest session, Hitek Global Inc (HKIT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.1499 this Thursday, 01/04/24, jumping 5.05% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -25.90%, and -27.83% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -20.96%. Short interest in Hitek Global Inc (NASDAQ:HKIT) saw shorts transact 3260.0 shares and set a 0.04 days time to cover.

HKIT Dividends

Hitek Global Inc has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Hitek Global Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Hitek Global Inc (NASDAQ:HKIT)’s Major holders

Hitek Global Inc insiders hold 59.91% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.09% of the shares at 2.73% float percentage. In total, 1.09% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Citadel Advisors Llc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 12168.0 shares (or 0.08% of shares), all amounting to roughly $59744.0.