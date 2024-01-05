Now Is The Time To Build A Position In DZS Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI)

DZS Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI)’s traded shares stood at 1.33 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.65. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.62, to imply a decrease of -1.82% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The DZSI share’s 52-week high remains $13.45, putting it -730.25% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.46% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.24. The company has a valuation of $50.48M, with an average of 0.21 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 192.56K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for DZS Inc (DZSI), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give DZSI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

DZS Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) trade information

After registering a -1.82% downside in the latest session, DZS Inc (DZSI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.1500 this Thursday, 01/04/24, dropping -1.82% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.96%, and 20.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -17.77%. Short interest in DZS Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) saw shorts transact 1.07 million shares and set a 5.18 days time to cover.

DZS Inc (DZSI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing DZS Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. DZS Inc (DZSI) shares are -58.46% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 280.00% against 9.70%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -1.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $85.92 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $96.28 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $91.08 million and $104.92 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -5.70% before dropping -8.20% in the following quarter.

DZSI Dividends

DZS Inc has its next earnings report out between January 05 and January 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. DZS Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

DZS Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI)’s Major holders

DZS Inc insiders hold 30.87% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 28.58% of the shares at 41.34% float percentage. In total, 28.58% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Royce & Associates LP. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1.76 million shares (or 5.64% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.98 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Divisar Capital Management LLC with 1.48 million shares, or about 4.75% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $5.88 million.

We also have Royce Opportunity Fund and ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the DZS Inc (DZSI) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Royce Opportunity Fund holds roughly 0.89 million shares. This is just over 2.85% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.52 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.85 million, or 2.74% of the shares, all valued at about 3.39 million.