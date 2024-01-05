Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE: BE)

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE)’s traded shares stood at 2.07 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.91. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.91, to imply a decrease of -0.78% or -$0.11 in intraday trading. The BE share’s 52-week high remains $26.55, putting it -90.87% down since that peak but still an impressive 31.63% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.51.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Bloom Energy Corp (BE), translating to a mean rating of 1.91. Of 23 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BE a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.12.

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) trade information

After registering a -0.78% downside in the last session, Bloom Energy Corp (BE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 15.39 this Thursday, 01/04/24, dropping -0.78% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.79%, and -10.37% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -6.01%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $20.37, implying an increase of 31.71% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10.00 and $32.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BE has been trading -130.05% off suggested target high and 28.11% from its likely low.

Bloom Energy Corp (BE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Bloom Energy Corp share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Bloom Energy Corp (BE) shares are -10.55% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 73.17% against -5.80%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -55.60% this quarter before jumping 77.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 21.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 18 analysts is $481.61 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 13 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $345.37 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $462.58 million and $260.4 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 4.10% before jumping 32.60% in the following quarter.

BE Dividends

Bloom Energy Corp has its next earnings report out between February 07 and February 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Bloom Energy Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE)’s Major holders

Bloom Energy Corp insiders hold 11.71% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 79.73% of the shares at 90.31% float percentage. In total, 79.73% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Ameriprise Financial, Inc.. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 24.98 million shares (or 11.15% of shares), all amounting to roughly $347.52 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 19.22 million shares, or about 8.58% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $267.37 million.

We also have Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Bloom Energy Corp (BE) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund holds roughly 15.38 million shares. This is just over 6.86% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $213.93 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.37 million, or 2.84% of the shares, all valued at about 88.6 million.