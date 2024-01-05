Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s traded shares stood at 2.42 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.75. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $42.54, to imply an increase of 0.09% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The AFRM share’s 52-week high remains $52.48, putting it -23.37% down since that peak but still an impressive 79.31% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.80. The company has a valuation of $12.84B, with an average of 21.43 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 19.97 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 19 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 5 analyst(s) give AFRM a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.73.

Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM) trade information

After registering a 0.09% upside in the latest session, Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 51.86 this Thursday, 01/04/24, jumping 0.09% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -17.22%, and 11.39% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -13.43%. Short interest in Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM) saw shorts transact 42.2 million shares and set a 1.76 days time to cover.

Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Affirm Holdings Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) shares are 211.65% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 109.88% against 11.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 33.60% this quarter before jumping 1.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 27.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $517.03 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 14 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $485.6 million.

AFRM Dividends

Affirm Holdings Inc has its next earnings report out between February 06 and February 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Affirm Holdings Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.