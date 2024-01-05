Novagold Resources Inc. (AMEX: NG) Has Advanced -39.34% In 2024; Is The Share Price Attractive Enough At $13.40?

Novagold Resources Inc. (AMEX:NG)’s traded shares stood at 1.95 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.06. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.67, to imply a decrease of -0.27% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The NG share’s 52-week high remains $6.98, putting it -90.19% down since that peak but still an impressive 11.44% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.25. The company has a valuation of $1.23B, with an average of 1.68 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.56 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Novagold Resources Inc. (NG), translating to a mean rating of 1.67. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give NG a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $Dollar General Corporation.

Novagold Resources Inc. (AMEX:NG) trade information

After registering a -0.27% downside in the last session, Novagold Resources Inc. (NG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.89 this Thursday, 01/04/24, dropping -0.27% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.68%, and -12.62% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -1.87%. Short interest in Novagold Resources Inc. (AMEX:NG) saw shorts transact 7.82 million shares and set a 4.52 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.20, implying an increase of 64.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.22 and $13.40 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NG has been trading -265.12% off suggested target high and -123.98% from its likely low.

Novagold Resources Inc. (NG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Novagold Resources Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Novagold Resources Inc. (NG) shares are -6.62% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 31.25% against 6.80%.

NG Dividends

Novagold Resources Inc. has its next earnings report out between January 23 and January 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Novagold Resources Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Novagold Resources Inc. (AMEX:NG)’s Major holders

Novagold Resources Inc. insiders hold 26.41% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 58.89% of the shares at 80.02% float percentage. In total, 58.89% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 24.09 million shares (or 7.21% of shares), all amounting to roughly $96.14 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Paulson & Company, Inc. with 22.23 million shares, or about 6.65% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $88.68 million.

We also have First Eagle Gold Fund and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Novagold Resources Inc. (NG) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2023, First Eagle Gold Fund holds roughly 17.74 million shares. This is just over 5.31% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $80.01 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.46 million, or 2.53% of the shares, all valued at about 32.47 million.