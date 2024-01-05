Nkarta Inc (NASDAQ: NKTX): Can A Stock Be -9.02% Lower Year-To-Date And Still Be A Loser?

Nkarta Inc (NASDAQ:NKTX)’s traded shares stood at 1.18 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.65. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.01, to imply an increase of 7.42% or $0.42 in intraday trading. The NKTX share’s 52-week high remains $7.05, putting it -17.3% down since that peak but still an impressive 78.7% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.28. The company has a valuation of $294.67M, with an average of 1.73 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.84 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Nkarta Inc (NKTX), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give NKTX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $Nkarta, Inc..

Nkarta Inc (NASDAQ:NKTX) trade information

After registering a 7.42% upside in the last session, Nkarta Inc (NKTX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.05 this Thursday, 01/04/24, jumping 7.42% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.82%, and 118.36% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -9.02%. Short interest in Nkarta Inc (NASDAQ:NKTX) saw shorts transact 6.1 million shares and set a 11.25 days time to cover.

Nkarta Inc (NKTX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Nkarta Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Nkarta Inc (NKTX) shares are 205.60% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -8.62% against 15.40%.

NKTX Dividends

Nkarta Inc has its next earnings report out between March 14 and March 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Nkarta Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Nkarta Inc (NASDAQ:NKTX)’s Major holders

Nkarta Inc insiders hold 7.03% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 86.96% of the shares at 93.53% float percentage. In total, 86.96% institutions holds shares in the company, led by RA Capital Management, L.P.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 7.81 million shares (or 15.91% of shares), all amounting to roughly $17.09 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. with 4.97 million shares, or about 10.13% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $10.89 million.

We also have Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund and Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Nkarta Inc (NKTX) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund holds roughly 1.76 million shares. This is just over 3.59% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.85 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.69 million, or 3.45% of the shares, all valued at about 3.7 million.