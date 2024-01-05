Lumen Technologies Inc (NYSE: LUMN) Has Succeeded In Generating Interest In 2024, The Stock Is Down -2.17% Year-To-Date

Lumen Technologies Inc (NYSE:LUMN)’s traded shares stood at 2.1 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.02. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.79, to imply an increase of 2.30% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The LUMN share’s 52-week high remains $6.09, putting it -240.22% down since that peak but still an impressive 56.42% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.78. The company has a valuation of $1.81B, with an average of 11.42 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 16.23 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Underweight for Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN), translating to a mean rating of 3.85. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 5 analyst(s) give LUMN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.01.

Lumen Technologies Inc (NYSE:LUMN) trade information

After registering a 2.30% upside in the latest session, Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.9600 this Thursday, 01/04/24, jumping 2.30% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.23%, and 15.50% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -2.17%. Short interest in Lumen Technologies Inc (NYSE:LUMN) saw shorts transact 149.6 million shares and set a 9.37 days time to cover.

Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Lumen Technologies Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN) shares are -18.26% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -94.84% against 9.70%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -102.30% this quarter before falling -140.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -17.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $3.48 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.4 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.8 billion and $3.74 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -8.50% before dropping -9.10% in the following quarter.

LUMN Dividends

Lumen Technologies Inc has its next earnings report out between February 05 and February 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Lumen Technologies Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.