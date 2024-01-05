KE Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE: BEKE): At Current Prices, Does It Make Sense To Wait?

KE Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE:BEKE)’s traded shares stood at 7.12 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.73. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $15.50, to imply a decrease of -2.45% or -$0.39 in intraday trading. The BEKE share’s 52-week high remains $20.86, putting it -34.58% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.52% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.56. The company has a valuation of $18.63B, with an average of 4.67 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.29 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for KE Holdings Inc ADR (BEKE), translating to a mean rating of 1.23. Of 26 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BEKE a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 22 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $KE Holdings Inc.

KE Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE:BEKE) trade information

After registering a -2.45% downside in the last session, KE Holdings Inc ADR (BEKE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 16.54 this Thursday, 01/04/24, dropping -2.45% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.59%, and -0.90% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -4.38%. Short interest in KE Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE:BEKE) saw shorts transact 28.41 million shares and set a 3.93 days time to cover.

KE Holdings Inc ADR (BEKE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing KE Holdings Inc ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. KE Holdings Inc ADR (BEKE) shares are 10.41% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 229.41% against -10.90%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -18.42% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 241.66% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 61.30% annually.

BEKE Dividends

KE Holdings Inc ADR has its next earnings report out between March 14 and March 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. KE Holdings Inc ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0.06, with the share yield ticking at 0.41% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

KE Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE:BEKE)’s Major holders

KE Holdings Inc ADR insiders hold 1.43% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 41.48% of the shares at 42.08% float percentage. In total, 41.48% institutions holds shares in the company, led by HHLR Advisors, LTD. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 35.82 million shares (or 2.98% of shares), all amounting to roughly $531.97 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 30.37 million shares, or about 2.53% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $451.06 million.

We also have KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the KE Holdings Inc ADR (BEKE) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF holds roughly 11.94 million shares. This is just over 0.99% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $177.3 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.82 million, or 0.73% of the shares, all valued at about 153.64 million.