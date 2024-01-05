Is Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) Expensive At $50.08? Check These Facts.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)’s traded shares stood at 18.08 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.88. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $50.08, to imply a decrease of -0.85% or -$0.43 in intraday trading. The CSCO share’s 52-week high remains $58.19, putting it -16.19% down since that peak but still an impressive 9.03% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $45.56. The company has a valuation of $203.50B, with an average of 14.93 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 19.06 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO), translating to a mean rating of 2.54. Of 24 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give CSCO a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 16 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.84.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) trade information

After registering a -0.85% downside in the last session, Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 50.86 this Thursday, 01/04/24, dropping -0.85% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.71%, and 4.22% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -0.87%. Short interest in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) saw shorts transact 40.07 million shares and set a 1.55 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $52.09, implying an increase of 3.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $43.00 and $60.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CSCO has been trading -19.81% off suggested target high and 14.14% from its likely low.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cisco Systems, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) shares are -2.02% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 0.00% against 12.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -4.50% this quarter before falling -8.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 0.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 16 analysts is $12.71 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Apr 2024, a total of 16 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $13.14 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 173.71% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a -0.49% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 6.41% annually.

CSCO Dividends

Cisco Systems, Inc. has its next earnings report out on February 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.58, with the share yield ticking at 3.15% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)’s Major holders

Cisco Systems, Inc. insiders hold 0.06% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 77.32% of the shares at 77.37% float percentage. In total, 77.32% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 383.93 million shares (or 9.47% of shares), all amounting to roughly $19.86 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 347.57 million shares, or about 8.57% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $17.98 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 114.35 million shares. This is just over 2.82% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.92 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 97.52 million, or 2.40% of the shares, all valued at about 5.05 billion.