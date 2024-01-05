Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: IVP) Stock Falling -35.03% Over A Month – Any Room For Its Value To Rise?

Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP)’s traded shares stood at 3.82 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.34, to imply an increase of 1.17% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The IVP share’s 52-week high remains $4.10, putting it -1105.88% down since that peak but still an impressive 8.82% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.31. The company has a valuation of $2.93M, with an average of 0.31 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 186.37K shares over the past 3 months.

Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP) trade information

After registering a 1.17% upside in the last session, Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc. (IVP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4632 this Thursday, 01/04/24, jumping 1.17% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.14%, and -35.03% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.09%. Short interest in Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP) saw shorts transact 36370.0 shares and set a 0.14 days time to cover.

IVP Dividends

Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc. has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP)’s Major holders

Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc. insiders hold 10.22% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 12.02% of the shares at 13.39% float percentage. In total, 12.02% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bartlett & Co.. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 0.15 million shares (or 3.45% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.2 million.