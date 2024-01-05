Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ: IINN) Stock Dropped -15.98% Over A Month – Any Room To Run?

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ:IINN)’s traded shares stood at 1.12 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.87. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.92, to imply a decrease of -7.82% or -$0.08 in intraday trading. The IINN share’s 52-week high remains $2.49, putting it -170.65% down since that peak but still an impressive 7.61% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.85. The company has a valuation of $14.40M, with an average of 4.17 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 685.41K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (IINN), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give IINN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.29.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ:IINN) trade information

After registering a -7.82% downside in the last session, Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (IINN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.2200 this Thursday, 01/04/24, dropping -7.82% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -20.69%, and -15.98% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -13.21%. Short interest in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ:IINN) saw shorts transact 4220.0 shares and set a 0.12 days time to cover.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (IINN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (IINN) shares are -37.16% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 26.32% against 10.00%.

IINN Dividends

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd has its next earnings report out between March 18 and March 22. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ:IINN)’s Major holders

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd insiders hold 21.62% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.43% of the shares at 0.54% float percentage. In total, 0.43% institutions holds shares in the company, led by IEQ Capital, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 51949.0 shares (or 0.46% of shares), all amounting to roughly $77923.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 3999.0 shares, or about 0.04% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $5998.0.

Going by data provided on May 30, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 2924.0 shares. This is just over 0.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4152.0