InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) Up 12.27% YTD: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX)’s traded shares stood at 1.03 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.30. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.83, to imply an increase of 14.38% or $0.23 in intraday trading. The IFRX share’s 52-week high remains $7.25, putting it -296.17% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.7% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.14. The company has a valuation of $107.75M, with an average of 0.29 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 385.27K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for InflaRx N.V. (IFRX), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give IFRX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.19.

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) trade information

After registering a 14.38% upside in the last session, InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.8500 this Thursday, 01/04/24, jumping 14.38% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.10%, and 29.79% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 12.27%. Short interest in InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) saw shorts transact 0.63 million shares and set a 2.67 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.39, implying an increase of 80.51% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.74 and $18.03 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IFRX has been trading -885.25% off suggested target high and -159.02% from its likely low.

InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing InflaRx N.V. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) shares are -53.08% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 0.00% against 15.40%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $2.16 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.06 million.

IFRX Dividends

InflaRx N.V. has its next earnings report out between March 20 and March 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. InflaRx N.V. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX)’s Major holders

InflaRx N.V. insiders hold 12.04% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 32.47% of the shares at 36.91% float percentage. In total, 32.47% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Suvretta Capital Management, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 5.73 million shares (or 12.83% of shares), all amounting to roughly $25.57 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Tang Capital Management, LLC with 2.9 million shares, or about 6.49% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $12.93 million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF holds roughly 0.18 million shares. This is just over 0.39% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.69 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 26327.0, or 0.06% of the shares, all valued at about 0.11 million.