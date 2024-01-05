Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBAN) Jumped 19.31% In 6 Months – Here’s What Might Happen Next

Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBAN)’s traded shares stood at 16.06 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.13. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.73, to imply an increase of 1.68% or $0.21 in intraday trading. The HBAN share’s 52-week high remains $15.62, putting it -22.7% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.28% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.13. The company has a valuation of $18.43B, with an average of 15.51 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 15.97 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (HBAN), translating to a mean rating of 2.41. Of 22 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give HBAN a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 13 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.25.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBAN) trade information

After registering a 1.68% upside in the last session, Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (HBAN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.97 this Thursday, 01/04/24, jumping 1.68% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.55%, and 8.06% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.08%. Short interest in Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBAN) saw shorts transact 29.61 million shares and set a 1.86 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.32, implying an increase of 4.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10.00 and $16.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HBAN has been trading -25.69% off suggested target high and 21.45% from its likely low.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (HBAN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Huntington Bancshares, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (HBAN) shares are 19.31% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -8.67% against -3.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -40.50% this quarter before falling -25.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $1.79 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.8 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.97 billion and $1.93 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -9.30% before dropping -6.60% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 7.63% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a -11.04% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -2.15% annually.

HBAN Dividends

Huntington Bancshares, Inc. has its next earnings report out between January 18 and January 22. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Huntington Bancshares, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.62, with the share yield ticking at 4.90% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBAN)’s Major holders

Huntington Bancshares, Inc. insiders hold 0.92% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 81.05% of the shares at 81.80% float percentage. In total, 81.05% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 170.86 million shares (or 11.80% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.84 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 133.03 million shares, or about 9.19% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $1.43 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (HBAN) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 44.93 million shares. This is just over 3.10% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $484.36 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 34.35 million, or 2.37% of the shares, all valued at about 370.28 million.