Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS) Have Dipped -3.78% YTD, Predicting What Happens Next In

Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)’s traded shares stood at 5.83 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.24. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $20.12, to imply a decrease of -0.64% or -$0.13 in intraday trading. The GPS share’s 52-week high remains $22.08, putting it -9.74% down since that peak but still an impressive 64.12% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.22. The company has a valuation of $7.46B, with an average of 5.62 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.33 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Gap, Inc. (GPS), translating to a mean rating of 2.87. Of 23 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give GPS a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 12 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 3 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.22.

Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) trade information

After registering a -0.64% downside in the last session, Gap, Inc. (GPS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 21.23 this Thursday, 01/04/24, dropping -0.64% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.45%, and -3.45% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -3.78%. Short interest in Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) saw shorts transact 28.59 million shares and set a 2.12 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $17.61, implying a decrease of -14.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.00 and $26.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GPS has been trading -29.22% off suggested target high and 60.24% from its likely low.

Gap, Inc. (GPS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Gap, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Gap, Inc. (GPS) shares are 124.30% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 387.50% against -8.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 129.30% this quarter before jumping 900.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -5.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $4.22 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Apr 2024, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.27 billion.

GPS Dividends

Gap, Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Gap, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.59, with the share yield ticking at 2.94% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)’s Major holders

Gap, Inc. insiders hold 41.69% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 65.90% of the shares at 113.03% float percentage. In total, 65.90% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dodge & Cox Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 37.48 million shares (or 10.18% of shares), all amounting to roughly $334.68 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 26.8 million shares, or about 7.28% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $239.35 million.

We also have Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Gap, Inc. (GPS) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds roughly 26.73 million shares. This is just over 7.26% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $238.7 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.75 million, or 2.38% of the shares, all valued at about 78.11 million.