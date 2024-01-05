Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: FUSN) Has Succeeded In Gaining Momentum In 2024, The Stock Is Down -17.27% YTD

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN)’s traded shares stood at 0.87 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.83. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $7.95, to imply a decrease of -5.81% or -$0.49 in intraday trading. The FUSN share’s 52-week high remains $10.43, putting it -31.19% down since that peak but still an impressive 70.94% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.31. The company has a valuation of $575.66M, with an average of 1.73 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 574.34K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (FUSN), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give FUSN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 13 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.34.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN) trade information

After registering a -5.81% downside in the latest session, Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (FUSN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.04 this Thursday, 01/04/24, dropping -5.81% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -17.62%, and 47.22% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -17.27%. Short interest in Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN) saw shorts transact 89600.0 shares and set a 0.19 days time to cover.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (FUSN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (FUSN) shares are 81.09% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 26.50% against 11.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 38.20% this quarter before jumping 22.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 52.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $410k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $20k.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $140k and $28k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 192.90% before dropping -28.60% in the following quarter.

FUSN Dividends

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc has its next earnings report out between March 14 and March 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.