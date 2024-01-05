FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ: FGEN) Has Fallen -3419.18% From Its Highs, What Comes Next?

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN)’s traded shares stood at 1.25 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.67. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.73, to imply a decrease of -7.69% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The FGEN share’s 52-week high remains $25.69, putting it -3419.18% down since that peak but still an impressive 54.79% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.33. The company has a valuation of $72.14M, with an average of 1.77 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.12 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Underweight for FibroGen Inc (FGEN), translating to a mean rating of 3.75. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give FGEN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.44.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) trade information

After registering a -7.69% downside in the last session, FibroGen Inc (FGEN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.9478 this Thursday, 01/04/24, dropping -7.69% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.33%, and 12.41% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -17.23%. Short interest in FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) saw shorts transact 14.41 million shares and set a 9.25 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $0.50, implying a decrease of -46.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.50 and $0.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FGEN has been trading 31.51% off suggested target high and 31.51% from its likely low.

FibroGen Inc (FGEN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing FibroGen Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. FibroGen Inc (FGEN) shares are -74.08% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 13.06% against 11.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 37.10% this quarter before jumping 46.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 15.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $36.18 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $37.06 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $34.37 million and $31.84 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 5.30% before jumping 16.40% in the following quarter.

FGEN Dividends

FibroGen Inc has its next earnings report out between February 26 and March 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. FibroGen Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.