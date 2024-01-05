Elevation Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: ELEV): Is This The Time To Buy?

Elevation Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:ELEV)’s traded shares stood at 2.19 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.55. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.67, to imply an increase of 12.39% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The ELEV share’s 52-week high remains $5.89, putting it -779.1% down since that peak but still an impressive 46.27% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.36. The company has a valuation of $28.20M, with an average of 0.35 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 264.52K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Elevation Oncology Inc (ELEV), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ELEV a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.23.

Elevation Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:ELEV) trade information

After registering a 12.39% upside in the latest session, Elevation Oncology Inc (ELEV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.6678 this Thursday, 01/04/24, jumping 12.39% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 21.82%, and 20.91% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 23.84%. Short interest in Elevation Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:ELEV) saw shorts transact 0.66 million shares and set a 3.3 days time to cover.

Elevation Oncology Inc (ELEV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Elevation Oncology Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Elevation Oncology Inc (ELEV) shares are -56.82% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -75.61% against 15.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 72.00% this quarter before jumping 61.10% for the next one.

ELEV Dividends

Elevation Oncology Inc has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Elevation Oncology Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Elevation Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:ELEV)’s Major holders

Elevation Oncology Inc insiders hold 2.26% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 71.58% of the shares at 73.23% float percentage. In total, 71.58% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Tang Capital Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 4.0 million shares (or 9.43% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.76 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Millennium Management Llc with 3.03 million shares, or about 7.15% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $2.09 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Elevation Oncology Inc (ELEV) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.85 million shares. This is just over 2.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.59 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.2 million, or 0.48% of the shares, all valued at about 0.14 million.