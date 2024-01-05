Dermata Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DRMA): Is This The Time To Buy?

Dermata Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DRMA)’s traded shares stood at 5.89 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.85. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.61, to imply an increase of 1.70% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The DRMA share’s 52-week high remains $5.62, putting it -821.31% down since that peak but still an impressive 11.48% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.54. The company has a valuation of $1.95M, with an average of 64370.00000000001 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 229.99K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Dermata Therapeutics Inc (DRMA), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give DRMA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.78.

Dermata Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DRMA) trade information

After registering a 1.70% upside in the last session, Dermata Therapeutics Inc (DRMA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.6486 this Thursday, 01/04/24, jumping 1.70% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.16%, and -18.68% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -0.02%. Short interest in Dermata Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DRMA) saw shorts transact 35190.0 shares and set a 0.06 days time to cover.

Dermata Therapeutics Inc (DRMA) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 67.50% this quarter before jumping 56.80% for the next one.

DRMA Dividends

Dermata Therapeutics Inc has its next earnings report out between February 21 and February 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Dermata Therapeutics Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Dermata Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DRMA)’s Major holders

Dermata Therapeutics Inc insiders hold 7.09% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.96% of the shares at 6.41% float percentage. In total, 5.96% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Acadian Asset Management. LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 56285.0 shares (or 1.76% of shares), all amounting to roughly $92870.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Virtu Financial LLC with 32105.0 shares, or about 1.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $52973.0.

We also have Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Dermata Therapeutics Inc (DRMA) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 991.0 shares. This is just over 0.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1585.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 673.0, or 0.02% of the shares, all valued at about 1076.0.