CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Is 38.38% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Will It Continue To Rise?

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)’s traded shares stood at 0.47 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.72. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $60.94, to imply a decrease of -1.62% or -$1.0 in intraday trading. The CRSP share’s 52-week high remains $76.97, putting it -26.3% down since that peak but still an impressive 38.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $37.55. The company has a valuation of $4.84B, with an average of 2.33 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.81 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP), translating to a mean rating of 2.21. Of 28 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give CRSP a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 11 advise Hold as 14 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.15.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) trade information

After registering a -1.62% downside in the latest session, CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 68.48 this Thursday, 01/04/24, dropping -1.62% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.23%, and -13.68% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -2.65%. Short interest in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) saw shorts transact 17.33 million shares and set a 4.22 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $84.42, implying an increase of 27.81% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $30.00 and $199.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CRSP has been trading -226.55% off suggested target high and 50.77% from its likely low.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing CRISPR Therapeutics AG share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) shares are 12.81% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 62.68% against 15.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 110.60% this quarter before falling -138.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 26,622.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 19 analysts is $149.09 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 15 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $16.97 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $6k and $100 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 2,484,733.20% before dropping -83.00% in the following quarter.

CRSP Dividends

CRISPR Therapeutics AG has its next earnings report out between February 19 and March 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.