Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) Thursday’s Performance: Up 79.66% From The Lows, Now What?

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN)’s traded shares stood at 4.25 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.19. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $155.09, to imply a decrease of -0.33% or -$0.51 in intraday trading. The COIN share’s 52-week high remains $187.39, putting it -20.83% down since that peak but still an impressive 79.66% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $31.55. The company has a valuation of $37.11B, with an average of 16.89 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 11.67 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Coinbase Global Inc (COIN), translating to a mean rating of 2.92. Of 26 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 6 analyst(s) give COIN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 10 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 2 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) trade information

After registering a -0.33% downside in the latest session, Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 187.25 this Thursday, 01/04/24, dropping -0.33% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -16.78%, and 10.62% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -10.82%. Short interest in Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) saw shorts transact 21.09 million shares and set a 1.7 days time to cover.

Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Coinbase Global Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) shares are 97.02% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 91.97% against 5.20%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $170k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $130k.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $333.29k and $137.39k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -49.00% before dropping -5.40% in the following quarter.

COIN Dividends

Coinbase Global Inc has its next earnings report out between February 19 and February 23. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Coinbase Global Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN)’s Major holders

Coinbase Global Inc insiders hold 3.65% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 53.38% of the shares at 55.41% float percentage. In total, 53.38% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 13.7 million shares (or 7.21% of shares), all amounting to roughly $980.0 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is ARK Investment Management, LLC with 10.6 million shares, or about 5.58% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $796.12 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF holds roughly 7.08 million shares. This is just over 3.73% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $531.82 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.68 million, or 2.46% of the shares, all valued at about 334.96 million.