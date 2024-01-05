CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) Has Recovered 17.9% So Far, But Another -51.09% Loss Is Possible.

CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI)’s traded shares stood at 14.93 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.67. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.90, to imply a decrease of -0.42% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The CNHI share’s 52-week high remains $17.98, putting it -51.09% down since that peak but still an impressive 17.9% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.77. The company has a valuation of $15.83B, with an average of 14.29 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 12.70 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for CNH Industrial NV (CNHI), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 20 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CNHI a Sell rating. 4 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 10 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.43.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) trade information

After registering a -0.42% downside in the last session, CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.42 this Thursday, 01/04/24, dropping -0.42% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.82%, and 8.48% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -2.30%. Short interest in CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) saw shorts transact 23.94 million shares and set a 1.21 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15.14, implying an increase of 21.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11.50 and $25.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CNHI has been trading -110.08% off suggested target high and 3.36% from its likely low.

CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing CNH Industrial NV share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) shares are -15.60% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 16.44% against 7.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 19.40% this quarter before jumping 3.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -0.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $6.6 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.9 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $6.94 billion and $5.08 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -5.00% before dropping -3.50% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 49.57% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 17.28% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 7.40% annually.

CNHI Dividends

CNH Industrial NV has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. CNH Industrial NV has a forward dividend ratio of 0.32, with the share yield ticking at 2.73% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI)’s Major holders

CNH Industrial NV insiders hold 27.22% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 51.68% of the shares at 71.01% float percentage. In total, 51.68% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Harris Associates L.P.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 112.76 million shares (or 8.45% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.62 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Amundi with 38.12 million shares, or about 2.86% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $549.0 million.

We also have Oakmark International Fund and Artisan International Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Oakmark International Fund holds roughly 39.98 million shares. This is just over 3.00% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $575.69 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 24.26 million, or 1.82% of the shares, all valued at about 349.41 million.