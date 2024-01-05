Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO)’s -7.18-Percent Loss Of This Past Week Taught Us Something New

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO)’s traded shares stood at 0.51 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.93. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.75, to imply an increase of 5.76% or $0.1 in intraday trading. The CCO share’s 52-week high remains $2.14, putting it -22.29% down since that peak but still an impressive 43.43% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.99. The company has a valuation of $842.85M, with an average of 2.11 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.75 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO), translating to a mean rating of 2.33. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give CCO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.04.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO) trade information

After registering a 5.76% upside in the latest session, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.8900 this Thursday, 01/04/24, jumping 5.76% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.18%, and 16.33% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -4.12%. Short interest in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO) saw shorts transact 28.57 million shares and set a 7.86 days time to cover.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) shares are 14.80% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -407.69% against -6.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -80.00% this quarter before falling -171.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -9.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $612.38 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $460.38 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $709.16 million and $545.43 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -13.60% before dropping -15.60% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 35.22% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a -165.96% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 7.00% annually.

CCO Dividends

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 26 and March 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO)’s Major holders

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. insiders hold 12.94% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 95.79% of the shares at 110.03% float percentage. In total, 95.79% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Allianz Asset Management GmbH. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 104.87 million shares (or 21.71% of shares), all amounting to roughly $183.0 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Ares Management LLC with 55.83 million shares, or about 11.56% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $97.42 million.

We also have PIMCO Income Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, PIMCO Income Fd holds roughly 50.86 million shares. This is just over 10.53% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $88.76 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 11.06 million, or 2.29% of the shares, all valued at about 19.3 million.